Six months after two people were murdered in Hinsdale, officials are refusing to release an affidavit with the basic facts of the case.
The affidavit, which remains under seal, likely summarizes why investigators believed they had sufficient information to charge Derrick E. Shippee, 28, of Westmoreland, with the murders of Neal Bolster, 29, and Aaliyah Jacobs, 19, earlier this year.
A Keene woman is searching for answers after her cat named Batman was shot behind his right shoulder.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said it's unclear what type of weapon was used, but officers are investigating.
Keene State College is moving forward with plans to create a "hub" for collaboration with area businesses after state funding for the project fell through.
The hub would allow students to work with local companies in a range of ways and President Melinda Treadwell said Monday that the college has been working with city officials and Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to discuss alternative ways to fund the hub.