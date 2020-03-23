As the number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire ticks up and health officials urge people to stay home, local eateries, retailers and service businesses are scaling back operations and coming up with creative ways to survive.
Feeling the pinch and facing few options, business owners have laid off workers for the duration of the crisis, too, sometimes by the dozens.
With disposable personal protective equipment a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic, Monadnock Community Hospital is now accepting handmade, fabric face masks.
If interested in sewing masks, the pattern and instructions can be found on Monadnock Community Hospital's website or Facebook page.
The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting this evening to appoint member-elect Ian Goodnow, according to the office of Town Manager Peter Elwell.
Goodnow was one of three people elected to board seats in the town's annual elections earlier this month and the only one currently not a member.