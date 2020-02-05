Fritz will be relocating from 45 Main St. to the site of the former Pour House Restaurant at 44 Central Square.
Fritz owner Michael Rigoli said he hopes to make the move in mid-March.
Voters were mostly quiet during Swanzey's annual deliberative session at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Tuesday, although the evening did see some debate over fire-truck funding.
Lt. Brandon West of the Swanzey Fire Department said one of the department's trucks is now 20 years old and should be replaced.
ConVal Regional School District's deliberative session Tuesday night drew more than 130 voters from nine towns, though few spoke.
The 10 warrant articles -- which include the $50.6 million budget and authorization to install solar panels at the high school -- moved to the ballot with little discussion and no amendments.