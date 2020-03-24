A collection of medical professionals, college professors as well as current and former elected officials have sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu to request that he issue a stay-at-home order.
Dated Monday and signed by two dozen physicians, clinicians, nurses, scientists, professors and current and former state lawmakers, the letter says that a "shelter-in-place" order must be issued "immediately" to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The federal prosecutor for New Hampshire is asking the public to report any suspected fraud related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“During this national emergency, a small number of cruel and self-serving individuals are seeking to profit from the public’s fear of COVID-19,” Murray said in a news release, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Keene Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire just before 11 a.m. Monday at 16 Manchester St.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said the 24-by-24-foot garage had not been used for eight years, and the fire was contained.