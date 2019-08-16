President Donald Trump dazzled and united his supporters at a rally in Manchester Thursday.
In his first 2020 campaign visit to the Granite State, Trump likened the crowd to “central casting for the closing of factories.”
Area Republicans chartered a bus to Manchester, and came away impressed by the sheer scale of the event.
A group of Dublin residents is advocating for the town to withdraw from the ConVal Regional School District.
The Dublin School Choice Committee suggests sending the town’s students to private area schools instead.
The chairman of Dublin’s board of selectman says the effort is unlikely to move forward — at least for now.
A Rindge woman was killed Tuesday in a car crash in South Carolina that sent six others to the hospital, police say.
Patricia Tenney, 75, was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital Monday evening.
Police say she was a passenger in a car hit head-on by a pickup that crossed the center line trying to avoid a stopped vehicle.