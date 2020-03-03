State senators have introduced legislation that would require institutions of higher learning to establish policies and procedures for dealing with sexual abuse on campus.
“Every student has the right to feel safe when they walk through campus,” the bill's sponsor, Sen. Martha Hennessey, a Hanover Democrat whose district includes Charlestown, said in a Feb. 21 news release.
A Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee who lives in Grafton County and recently traveled home from Italy tested positive Monday morning for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
The case is awaiting testing to confirm it's the disease by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Texas woman who has also lived in Marlborough pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to making false statements to obtain government benefits, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Concord.
Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2016, Linda Jackson, 64, received about $75,000 in Social Security disability benefits that she was not entitled to.