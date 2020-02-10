With the help of local donors, the Mill Hollow Heritage Association is breathing life back into what “used to be the heartbeat of the community,” the nonprofit group's president said.
Chase's Mill is expected to be reopened to the public as a “working museum” in July, according to association President Sharon Spaulding.
Keene police are investigating a burglary in which a safe containing several guns was stolen, according to Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tenney said the owner of the home on Concord Road first noticed the gun safe was missing Sunday, but believes it was stolen last Tuesday, when he came home to find his garage door open.
Police made several drug-related arrests after searching a Canal Street home Saturday, the Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release.
According to the release, sent Sunday night, police seized 40 grams of suspected cocaine, 8.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 5 grams of suspected heroin.