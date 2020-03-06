Keene city councilors voted Thursday to block, until January, applications from service providers hoping to launch 5G -- a stance that could potentially open the city to lawsuits from those companies.
The council also approved a separate measure, instructing staff to proceed with drafting an ordinance that would create location and design standards for small wireless facilities installed in public rights-of-way.
Emmett Soldati, an Executive Council candidate, stopped in Keene Thursday to speak with voters.
The Somersworth resident and cafe owner said one of his first focuses would be education.
Police are searching for a man who they say chased and assaulted someone with a bat- or club-like object Thursday night.
Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public, the release says.