As the Monadnock Region hunkers down to help curb the spread of the COVID-19, area school districts and nonprofit groups are providing free meals to those in need.
Keene food services will have breakfast and lunch available to all SAU 29 students beginning Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the SAU Sunday night.
Starting Tuesday, Dollar General Corp. is asking customers to save their shopping for after the first hour of a store's daily opening, so this time can be dedicated to senior patrons.
Along with people who have chronic conditions such as lung disease, heart disease and diabetes, seniors appear to be at higher risk of serious illness from an infection with the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In response to the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, all three of River Valley Community College’s campuses are shifting to online learning.
The decision stems from the Community College System of New Hampshire, which River Valley is part of, according to a news release from the system Monday morning.