Though the hickory tussock moth caterpillar may be tempting to touch, irritants on its white hairs can cause allergic reactions when they come in contact with human skin, according to Sam Jaffe, executive director of The Caterpillar Lab in Marlborough.
When someone experiences a reaction from the furry insect, Jaffe said it's extremely rare it will result in a serious medical issue.
The Monadnock Regional School District's proposed operating budget for next school year will include funding for an armed school resource officer.
The board did not approve a specific amount of money for the position, or specify whether it would be part-time or full-time, because administration is still working out details with the Swanzey Police Department, according to Superintendent Lisa A. Witte.
A Hinsdale man who pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Antonio Marrero, 37, was sentenced to three years’ probation, in addition to a prison sentence of five to 10 years suspended on condition of good behavior.