With Symonds School neighbors and parents upset over the school's new bus route plan, the administration has agreed to put a pin in the project.
The goal of the new bus route — totaling $55,700, which was paid for through cost savings in another project — was to prevent traffic jams and safety issues for students, according to Cate, but area residents believed it would cause safety problems on their streets for kids.
A Bellows Falls man was sentenced Monday to 8½ years in federal prison on charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Christopher Paige Jr., 38, was arrested in December 2017 following an investigation into alleged drug dealing, according to court documents.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has rolled out a policy plan aiming to combat the opioid crisis, expand broadband access and give tax credits to businesses hiring in rural areas.
The junior U.S. senator from California promises to "end Trump's war on rural America and partner with rural communities," arguing President Donald Trump's trade war and tax cuts have done more harm than good.