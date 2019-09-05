Cheshire Medical Center is slated to open a hospital-based pharmacy this fall for its patients and employees.
The pharmacy will take the place of the Keene hospital's gift shop, which closed permanently to start renovations in February.
Max Mitchell has resigned his position as executive director of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce to take on an expanded role at the Woodbound Inn in Rindge.
Matt McCarthy, president of the chamber's board of directors, said the board has begun the search for Mitchell's replacement.
Upon his arrival at a fire scene recently, a Winchester police officer answered a call beyond his normal duties to help save a cat still inside the burning home.
Patrolman Bryan Jalava rescued the feline on Aug. 20, and video from his body camera made the rounds on social media late last week and through the holiday weekend.