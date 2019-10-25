A Maine man was pulled out of the Contoocook River Wednesday by town police after he jumped in while fleeing Monadnock Community Hospital.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said the 32 year-old man from Bath, Maine, whose name was not released, was admitted at Monadnock Community as a psychiatric patient.
The parents of an American activist killed while protesting in the Gaza Strip will join Palestinian students and musicians at a free event in Keene Saturday.
The program — “Will there really be a morning?” — will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church at 69 Washington St. from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
A Keene man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to financially exploiting a senior citizen.
Prosecutors say Altieri J. Farinoli 3rd, 29, received or misused thousands of dollars from a Keene woman in her late 60s in 2017 and 2018.