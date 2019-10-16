Members of Brattleboro’s selectboard Tuesday indicated that they plan to file a lawsuit against pharmaceutical makers, drug distributors, pharmacies and others over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis in southeastern Vermont.
If it's filed, Brattleboro would join thousands of other municipal, county and tribal governments whose lawsuits against drug companies have been consolidated in a federal court in Ohio.
Retired Navy admiral Joe Sestak stopped by the Dublin School Tuesday morning as part of his presidential campaign's "Walking in Your Shoes" trek across New Hampshire.
One of the latest major candidates to formally announce a presidential bid, Sestak launched his 2020 campaign in June only days before the first televised debate, and did not meet the polling and individual donor thresholds for Tuesday night's debate in Ohio.
Keene Police are looking for a young man who allegedly unlawfully entered The Sentinel's office early morning on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Police say the person may have been driving a dark blue Toyota Prius before he was captured on surveillance footage inside The Sentinel at approximately 1:10 a.m. that Saturday.