When Rindge residents turn out to the town-meeting polls on March 10, Patricia Martin hopes they’ll get behind her petitioned warrant article, which asks the town to voice its support for a carbon fee.
Martin explained that she's in favor of a "carbon cash back" version of carbon pricing, which would pass the money collected from fees levied against carbon producers to every person within the jurisdiction of the legislation.
State legislators have put forth a bill that would require genocide-prevention and awareness education as a criteria for high school graduation.
The primary sponsor, state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said Senate Bill 727 would add the subject of genocide prevention to other social-science graduation requirements like history, government, civics and economics.
Vt. Gov. Phil Scott has endorsed Bill Weld for president, the Weld campaign has announced.
Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.