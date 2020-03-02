Two years after losing his brother to suicide, Michael Mariani is preparing to bike cross country with a friend to raise awareness of the issue.
“We wanted to do something that honored [my brother], but also could generate a lot of awareness and make light out of the dark,” said Mariani, of Spofford.
Prompted by last year’s substantial spike in the Marlow School District budget, two residents are leading an effort to cut spending by nearly $200,000 by eliminating pre-K, reducing staff hours and combining three classrooms.
The proposal from residents Barry Corriveau and Richard Lammers, which they plan to introduce as an amendment at the annual school district meeting March 12, would drop the budget by $195,000.
A Swanzey woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night after crashing her car into a guard rail on Route 12 in Keene, according to police.
Rene Hammond, 51, was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, said Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney.