A large group of New Hampshire lawmakers are now calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to impose a "stay-at-home" order in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, 200 Democrats from the N.H. House of Representatives sent a letter to Sununu asking him to follow the lead of neighboring states including Vermont and Massachusetts, by ordering residents to stay at home and ordering that all non-essential businesses close their doors.
With many businesses closing their doors, layoffs and furloughs stacking up throughout the country and hospitals and other health care facilities struggling to get supplies amid the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Senate has advanced sweeping legislation that aims to bring relief to those who have been most affected.
After days of delays and heated debate, the Senate came together in a big way, voting 96-0 just before midnight on Wednesday to approve a $2 trillion stimulus bill that will deliver aid to workers, businesses and the health care sector. Senators announced early Wednesday morning that an agreement had been reached, and they returned to negotiations in the afternoon ahead of a final vote just before midnight.
Keene’s virtual town hall Thursday morning was briefly interrupted by hackers, according to Mayor George S. Hansel.
Hansel said he doesn’t have any indication it was done by locals, instead pointing to national news stories about Zoom calls getting hacked.