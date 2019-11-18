Two out of three Nashua men accused of forcefully entering a Keene home and assaulting the residents were arrested Saturday, according to police, with the third still at large.
Keene police issued a warrant for King Mercedes, 23, but have yet to locate him, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
Swanzey Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze plans to leave at the end of this month after more than 11 years with the town to accept a position leading the Wolfeboro Fire Department.
Skantze notified the Swanzey Board of Selectman last week, according to Selectman Bill Hutwelker.
A downtown business owner wants to buy the land her building sits on, but Keene city staff and councilors are divided on the issue so far.
Roberta Mastrogiovanni owns the Corner News building at 2 Gilbo Ave., but leases the land from the city.