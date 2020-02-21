A woman who fled during a medical furlough from the Cheshire County jail nearly six months ago was found in Connecticut and brought back to Keene Thursday.
In September, Keene police issued a warrant for Amanda M. Fogg, 32, of West Townshend, Vt., on an escape charge, according to Sgt. James Cemorelis.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan met with local officials Thursday to discuss the challenges rural communities face as they work to increase access to high-speed Internet.
At a roundtable discussion at Cheshire County Hall, Hassan, D-N.H., laid out some of her goals for helping area residents stay connected, which she said has become “essential.”
As the siting process continues for a proposed solar array in Fitzwilliam, about two dozen residents turned out to learn more about the project at a public hearing Thursday night.
NextEra Energy Resources has proposed a 30-megawatt solar array on 513 acres of land south of Route 119, between Route 12 and Fullam Hill Road, known as the Chinook Solar Project.