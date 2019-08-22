River Valley Community College has officially taken up residence on the Keene State College campus.
River Valley’s Keene campus had been squeezed into a former elementary school on Washington Street.
The new site is part of a partnership that could make it easier for students to transition to a four-year degree program in Keene.
Fifteen people filed for elected city positions in Keene as the filing period for city elections opened Wednesday.
Current City Councilors Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel, as expected, both filed to run for mayor.
Seven others filed for council seats, including four incumbents.
CASA is looking for volunteers in the Keene area who can advocate for children in cases of abuse and neglect.
In such cases, the judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the child.
The nonprofit group trains volunteers to act as these court-appointed special advocates.