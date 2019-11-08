The Keene Downtown Group wants city councilors to consider making parking free in the mornings.
The group’s president, Mark Rebillard, and board member Roger Weinreich sent Mayor Kendall W. Lane and the City Council a letter Oct. 30 asking for the establishment of a free parking program from 8 to 11 a.m. on Main Street and in the downtown area.
Vermont State Police troopers will be set up on Route 103 in Rockingham this afternoon in an effort to find potential witnesses to last week’s homicide.
Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston was found dead in a box truck on the side of the highway Nov. 1, according to Vermont State Police, who said he died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
Appearing via video recording, a Holocaust survivor and veteran told his story at Thursday night's annual Kristallnacht remembrance in Keene.
Stephan Lewy was 13 and living at Auebach Orphanage for Jewish childen in Germany during Kristallnacht when Nazis forced the children into a synagogue with a severed gas line and locked them inside.