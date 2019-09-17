Prosecutors in Vermont have filed new charges against Zachariah A. McAllister, the Vermont man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase into Walpole that led schools and businesses to lock down last Wednesday.
The charges span two separate cases, one related to alleged drug sales in January.
The second of three phases of a multi-year affordable housing project is slated for completion this fall, using a construction method the developer touts as cheaper, quicker and better for the environment.
Ingram Construction in Swanzey began phase two, another 22 units in the Residences at Abenaki Springs, in mid-June and is scheduled to wrap up in early November, according to Jack Franks, president and CEO of the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group.
Vermont health officials have announced the state's first confirmed case of the severe, vaping-associated respiratory illness sweeping the nation.
Five other possible cases are also being investigated, according to a news release Monday from the Vermont Department of Health.