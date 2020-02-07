At a public hearing Thursday evening, residents of Keene and surrounding communities aired their concerns to the City Council about the potential health implications of installing new wireless technology.
The hearing's subject was a draft ordinance that would create location, design and aesthetic standards for erecting small wireless facilities on public rights-of-way.
Thursday evening's deliberative session for the Winchester School District brought in more voters than seen in recent years, followed by almost five hours of drama and a nearly $1.6 million cut to the budget proposal residents will consider in March.
The most controversial article of the night was for the district's proposed operating budget of $12,840,830, a sum the budget committee did not recommend.
Encircled by a group of about 70 people Thursday night, billionaire investor, political activist and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer said he can beat President Donald Trump with a vision for a robust green economy.
If elected, Steyer, 62, said he would create more than 4.5 million green jobs per year, resulting in cheaper energy, faster economic growth and higher wages while also meeting the need for a more sustainable planet to combat climate change.