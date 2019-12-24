Students for Hope, a Keene High School student organization, collect items to include in care packages for new patients at Cheshire Medical Center's Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion.
The facility, which serves more than 31,000 patients at several locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery services.
After a five-year hiatus, a Brattleboro-based literary magazine has relaunched to give a voice to those who identify as LGBTQ+ or people of color.
Mount Island, originally founded in 2014 by Brattleboro native Desmond Peeples, is devoted to publishing art and literature created by people of color and LGBTQ+ who live in, or are from, rural areas.
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will return to the Elm City next week with a visit to Keene High School on New Year’s Eve.
The town hall forum will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Keene High School Cafeteria.