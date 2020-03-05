The N.H. Legislature has passed a bill that would allow schools to continue receiving reimbursement for services rendered to students under the Medicaid to Schools program.
Under Medicaid to Schools, schools can receive federal funding to offset the costs of providing Medicaid-covered health services to students eligible for the program.
Voters will convene at Nelson School Friday night for the annual school district meeting.
On the warrant is an operating budget proposal of $2,204,208, up $190,553, or about 9.5 percent, from the $2,013,655 budget voters approved last year.
A Claremont man was arrested after an investigation found that he was sharing explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend without her permission.
Norman Chapman, 29, has been charged with the dissemination of private sexual images after he allegedly shared nude photos of the victim with various contacts both on Facebook and via text message, Keene Police said on Thursday.