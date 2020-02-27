Joe Wallace, who died earlier this month at age 50, spent a lot of his time volunteering throughout the community, making connections — and keeping them.
For more than 15 years, Wallace participated on the Monadnock Region’s Frozen Sections team for the annual February event at Hampton Beach, during which participants dip into the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the Special Olympics of New Hampshire.
From revamping Keene’s parks and pools to gearing up for a major overhaul of Main Street, the city’s capital improvement program lays out a host of projects tentatively planned for the next several years.
The document acts as a roadmap for city officials, covering the next seven fiscal years of expected equipment purchases and infrastructure projects costing more than $20,000.
Two months into 2020, state officials have confirmed eight fatal overdoses in New Hampshire, according to an email Tuesday from Chief Forensic Investigator Kim Fallon.
The cause of another 44 deaths this year is pending toxicology testing.