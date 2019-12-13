A Keene family of seven being evicted this weekend shed light on the lack of area housing options.
“If a family of two were to fall into a homeless situation right now, I think it would be hard for them to find shelter, much less a family of seven,” said Rob Waters, a homeless outreach specialist with Southwestern Community Services.
A new grant program from the Cheshire County Conservation District aims to help small landowners improve the wildlife habitat on their properties.
The district’s new Conservation Opportunity Fund is geared toward landowners with fewer than 25 acres.
Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane has endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, according to the Biden campaign.
“At a time of extreme polarization, we need a leader with the experience and the tenacity to get things done and to unite our country,” Lane said in a news release from the campaign.