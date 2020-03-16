Jaffrey officials called off Saturday's town meeting before its scheduled 9 a.m. start and decided to close the town offices Monday after learning a town employee's spouse may have come into contact with a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A pink sign on the door to the Ernest J. Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School announced the postponement Saturday morning.
Local schools are preparing to shift to remote learning after governors in New Hampshire and Vermont ordered this to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
New Hampshire's State Board of Education is giving school leaders significant latitude over remote learning en masse under an emergency rule passed Thursday.
Restaurants in Keene and surrounding communities are ramping up their cleaning routines to reassure customers, who seem to be eating out less often in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Restaurants that are issuing statements online regarding the disease are laying out their regular cleaning procedures, which have become more thorough and detailed as a result of the outbreak.