Keene’s Department of Motor Vehicles is packing up and heading downtown.
The office is moving to the Center at Colony Mill (formerly the Center at Keene) at 149 Emerald St., according to a building permit application filed with the city in December and approved last month.
Partnering with an area charter school, Monadnock Peer Support recently launched a pilot program that focuses on teaching students how to discuss and handle their emotions.
The program at Keene's Making Community Connections (MC2) charter school, which serves high school-age students, is the first of its kind in the state, according to Monadnock Peer Support Executive Director Peter Starkey.
A Keene resident has pitched a plan for the city to “bee” more friendly to pollen-passing insects.
At the City Council’s municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee meeting last week, John W. Therriault proposed that Keene become a certified Bee City, adopting and promoting pro-pollinator policies and programs.