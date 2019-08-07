Liberty Utilities can start converting its Keene propane/air system to natural gas, a state regulatory body has ruled.
The Public Utilities Commission said Liberty can move forward with the first phase of its planned conversion.
The request drew opposition from a Keene city councilor on health and environmental grounds.
Having to deal directly with the effects of climate change, area farmers are sowing solutions.
They discussed their tactics at a forum in Keene Tuesday featuring U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster.
Julie Davenson, Stonewall Farm’s executive director, said heat stress has forced her to change cows pasturing habits.
In Peterborough Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan pitches her prescription drug cost reduction bill.
Hassan says the No. 1 thing she hears from people is a growing worry over the cost of prescription drugs.
Her plan would cap how much Medicare part-D patients can be billed annually and anchor price hikes to inflation.