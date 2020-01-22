U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is honoring two brothers who attend Keene High School for their efforts to create care packages for cancer patients.
Rahul and Karthik Chalumuri of Keene have been named January's "Granite Staters of the Month," according to a news release Tuesday from Hassan's office.
A sparsely attended presentation in Keene Tuesday night outlined how the Elm City could mitigate flood damage.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is examining the floodplain in areas around the Ashuelot River and its tributaries, with a series of studies set to take place this year to identify properties that would be the most effective at dispersing excess water.
A plan to build a solar array at ConVal Regional High School is likely to come before school district voters at town meeting in March.
The Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said the 300-kilowatt system would save the district between $7,000 and $11,000 annually in its first years.