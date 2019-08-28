For area educators, preparations for a new school year start long before the week -- or even the month -- that classes begin.
Despite the perception that teachers "get the summer off," the summer break to-do list is long, teachers said, from organizing classroom supplies to getting to know new students to catching up on educational research.
The Brattleboro Police Department has seen an uptick in larceny from vehicles, especially unlocked vehicles at people's homes, it announced in a news release.
When it comes to locking doors and windows in homes and vehicles before leaving them, garage and back doors are often forgotten, according to the release.
A local addiction-recovery service has been awarded a $135,000 state grant to help administer Gov. Chris Sununu's Recovery-Friendly Workplace initiative in area businesses.
Reality Check Inc., located in Jaffrey, will use the grant to train and educate area employers on becoming recovery friendly.