During her Food Network debut, Keene native Sherry Hughes was "chopped" in Tuesday night's episode.
Hughes was featured on the annual "Thanksgiving Heroes" episode of "Chopped," which celebrates chefs who serve their communities, and was sent home during the entree round.
In response to a surge in teen vaping rates across the state, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health launched a new education campaign Tuesday about the dangers of it.
No Safe Vape will focus on young people and their families in New Hampshire and Vermont through a variety of approaches, according to a news release from Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Down two candidates from the last time around, 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls will fill the stage Wednesday night with fewer than 100 days until the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.
This fifth edition of the Democratic presidential primary debates will be held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, and will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, airing from 9 to 11 p.m.