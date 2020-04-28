As New Hampshire continues its efforts to boost COVID-19 testing, Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that five new testing sites will open across the state.
State officials also said they are expanding testing to anyone with symptoms, a departure from past guidance.
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a U.S. Census scam that seeks to take advantage of the confusion involving government stimulus payments.
The goal of the scam is to get access to people's personal information, which they then use to steal identities, according to a news release from the bureau.
A pair of local lawmakers are calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to add representatives from Cheshire County to sit on the advisory boards that will help determine how to appropriate federal relief funds related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a letter to the editor, state Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. Donovan Fenton, both Democrats representing Keene, called it “disappointing” that the governor had not appointed anyone from Cheshire County to sit on either the legislative advisory board or the stakeholder advisory board for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery.