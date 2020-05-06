Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is evaluating the use of antibody-rich plasma as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system.
People who have recovered from a severe case of the viral respiratory disease have antibodies in their blood — known as convalescent plasma, according to the Mayo Clinic.
After nearly two months of postponing nonessential surgeries and procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, area hospitals plan to gradually resume those that are time-sensitive.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, as well as all other affiliates of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System, is preparing to start offering elective procedures, surgeries and ambulatory visits again within the next two weeks, the Lebanon-based health system said Monday.
The deaths of six more New Hampshire residents have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the state health department, which also reported one additional positive test for the disease in Keene and at least one more in Peterborough.
And for the first time, Hancock is listed on the state’s map of COVID-19 activity, with at least one case.