As local school leaders plan for the coming school year, area superintendents are reflecting on what their districts learned from the sudden switch to virtual classes and determining the best way to apply these lessons moving forward.
"First of all, we learned that remote instruction, no matter how well we implement it, cannot replace the regular face-to-face instruction that our staff provides," said Reuben Duncan, the district's superintendent.
Research by a local academic, as well as anecdotes from one of the first groups of area employees that had to move their work lives online — college professors — indicates that regular video conferencing can take a mental and physical toll.
"Personally, it’s a very intense experience because you're there with all these faces on a screen, and you can’t get away from it," said Larry Welkowitz, a psychology professor at Keene State College. "There is no escape. Usually in a classroom or in a meeting with a bunch of people, you can look away. You can disconnect for a minute or two, and everybody does that."
