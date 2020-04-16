Since those with a history of smoking have a higher risk of serious complications if they contract COVID-19, many are prompted to quit smoking.
"Anecdotally, we are fielding more calls from smokers in the community who have expressed an interest in stopping tobacco use or vaping primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic." said Seth Emont, who manages the Tobacco Cessation Program at Cheshire Medical Center.
Vermont's health commissioner Wednesday continued to speak of an apparent leveling off of COVID-19 activity in the state, which hit 759 total cases that morning, up from 752 the day before.
"...the realities are we're fortunate to be a low-activity state right now," Cpmmissioner Mark Levine said.
A preliminary hearing has been set to weigh an emergency motion filed by Democratic state lawmakers seeking to ensure the N.H. Legislature's involvement in distributing COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.
The motion is scheduled to be heard Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, where the motion was filed Monday.