With metered street parking in downtown Keene temporarily free due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city's parking office has already seen a five-figure revenue shortfall.
Meanwhile, a City Council committee is recommending Keene temporarily waive two other sources of revenue to provide additional support to businesses and residents during the pandemic.
Education officials statewide, including local leaders, are beginning to plan for how students and staff will return to school in the fall.
The School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce, which held its first meeting Thursday afternoon, will ultimately present recommendations for getting back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic to Gov. Chris Sununu, the N.H. Department of Education and school districts throughout the state.
Three major projects are scheduled for public hearings at Monday night’s planning board meeting, including two proposed subdivisions near Spofford Lake.
The board is set to continue reviewing a plan to subdivide some lakefront property owned by the Pine Grove Springs Country Club, which was also the subject of its May 4 meeting.