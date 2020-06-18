More than 400 people have signed a petition calling for the Keene Police Department to equip its officers with body cameras.
According to a June 16 letter sent to the City Council and signed by a group called Keene Direct Action along with three individuals, the petition, which was submitted with the letter, seeks not only for the department to obtain body cameras but also for the council to discuss the matter before voting on the city's 2020-21 budget.
The N.H. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill with sponsorship from two local lawmakers that would expand Granite Staters’ access to telehealth services.
The bill will next head to the N.H. House for a vote.
New Hampshire health officials Wednesday reported 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but most of those cases are associated with recurring testing of residents at long-term care facilities.
The state also reported four more deaths attributed to COVID-19.