The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported over the three-day weekend that 190 Granite State residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people identified as having the disease to 4,197.
Ten of the new cases are under age 18, the state reported, and 21 of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
The City of Keene has established a new task force to help guide the city through New Hampshire’s economic reopening process.
During the city council’s regular meeting Thursday, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced that a task force had been established to help city officials navigate the continuous stream of new information from Concord as the state continues the process of lifting restrictions originally imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A city councilor has announced his intention to propose an ordinance that would require people to wear face masks while in Keene businesses.
Councilor-at-Large Randy Filiault posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that he intends to draft an ordinance and submit it to the council, mayor, city manager and city attorney on Tuesday.