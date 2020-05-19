A Fitzwilliam man arrested Friday after a nearly 16-hour standoff with police will remain in jail for now, a judge ruled Monday, but may be released on admission to the county’s mental health court.
John J. Riley, 54, is charged with a felony count of domestic violence.
With the COVID-19 pandemic mostly clearing campus in March and causing many to head home, some local officials are concerned students won't be counted as Keene residents in the 2020 census.
That, those officials fear, could have a host of negative consequences for the city.
On the same day restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor service, Gov. Chris Sununu announced other areas where the state will permit further flexibility, effective immediately.
Outdoor recreational operations, such as bike or kayak rentals, small fishing charters, driving and shooting ranges and equestrian facilities will be able to get back to work, Sununu said in a news conference Monday.