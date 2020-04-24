Some local business owners missed the window to get assistance through the first round of CARES Act funding.
The CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion federal relief package passed late last month as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, included $350 billion for the Small Business Administration to fund the new Paycheck Protection Program.
Wearing gloves when running necessary errands might seem like a wise way to protect oneself from COVID-19, but health officials are warning against it.
While ideal in certain settings and when used correctly, gloves can actually spread more germs than not wearing them at all, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Vermont health officials on Thursday announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with three additional deaths among patients with the viral respiratory disease.
The news release doesn’t specify the ages of those who died or whether they had pre-existing medical conditions.