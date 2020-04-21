Amid continued evidence of the plateauing of COVID-19 in Vermont, some workers who'd been subject to Gov. Phil Scott's stay-at-home order were allowed to return to their job sites Monday.
Meanwhile, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu described a loosening of restrictions in his own state at least weeks away.
A Keene man has been charged after police say a car was stolen from a local automotive-repair shop Monday.
Chip E. Smith, 46, of Keene, was out on bail after being charged with stealing from a convenience store in the city last week.
Keene police have charged a city man in connection with thefts from three businesses on Rose Lane earlier this month.
Eugene H. Bracey, 30, of Keene, faces one count each of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking at or greater than $1,501, and criminal mischief.