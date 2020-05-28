Keene’s proposed 2020-21 operating budget includes a bond issue for more than three-quarters of a million dollars for work on Gilbo Avenue in advance of a planned arts and culture corridor.
The $770,000 for the infrastructure project is one of several proposed bonds included in the spending plan.
From commencements by car to diplomas at the drive-in, most local graduation plans taking shape amid the COVID-19 outbreak are like the school year itself: nontraditional.
Instead of the time-honored pomp and circumstance, Keene High School will hold a vehicle parade June 13, starting at 10 a.m., according to an Instagram post on the khsclasscouncil2020 account.
New Hampshire parents and educators have one more day to offer input to a state task force looking at how to reopen schools.
More than 41,000 people have already filled out the survey, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education.