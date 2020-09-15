Dozens of cars and trucks sporting the red, white and blue — both American flags, and “Keep America Great” banners – streamed through New Ipswich on Friday night, to show support for President Donald Trump and the police.
The parade doubled as both a “Trump Train” and a “Back the Blue” event to show support for police, in response to the opposing “defund the police” rallies which are happening nationally, organizer Regan Benoit said.
When the Justice in Action Athletic Alliance began taking shape over the summer at Franklin Pierce University, student athletes leading the new group knew right away how they wanted to begin pursuing their mission to find solutions to systemic injustices.
"When the question was presented, 'What kind of initiatives would motivate your participation,' the first response we received was, 'We want to connect with law enforcement,' " said Jonathan Garbar, FPU's women's soccer coach, who helped launch the new student-led alliance.
In an effort to preserve public health while also allowing residents to fully participate in local government, Keene officials are contemplating ways to enable people to comment in person on proposed land use changes during a series of upcoming forums.
The city has been working on updates to its zoning code for several years, and is inching closer to a final version of a zoning ordinance that can be presented to the City Council to be voted on.