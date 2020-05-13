In an effort to prevent their families from getting COVID-19, local first responders have turned to RVs 4 MDs — a national volunteer-driven initiative to connect frontline workers with RV owners willing to lend their motor homes.
As of Tuesday, the program had served nearly 1,500 first responders across the country, according to Sue Troy, director of the state chapter.
Shaun M. Filiault, who in March won a seat on the Keene Board of Education, has resigned that position.
The board voted 8-0 at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening to accept Filiault’s resignation.
A restaurant serving Chinese and Japanese cuisine is closing “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post Monday on its Facebook page.
Kogetsu, on Jaffrey Road, will be “indefinitely halting operations” as of May 18, with Sunday being the last day the restaurant will be open “until further notice,” the post states.