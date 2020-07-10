The Rindge man who crashed his Tesla sports car in 2018, causing the vehicle to explode, resulting in the death of one of his passengers, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court to one count of vehicular assault.
Travis Olson, 19, could avoid going to jail for the death of his friend, Nina Colasanto, a New Ipswich resident who was 19 when she died from injuries she sustained in the fiery crash.
The Monadnock Region sweated through one of the summer’s first bouts of very hot and humid weather Thursday.
And while this comes with the season, COVID-19 has left the region with fewer public places for people to cool off.
The president of the Keene Country Club confirmed Thursday that one of its members has tested positive for COVID-19.
The club learned last Thursday night that the person had contracted the virus, President Steve Bianco said via email. Bianco said it's an isolated case.