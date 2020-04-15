Argent Communications, a small Lebanon-based provider that serves local towns, is helping students get free Internet who weren't eligible.
Chesterfield School counselor Becky Kohler said she had been helping her students get connected if they didn’t already have Internet at home but discovered that families who owed past-due payments to the companies offering free services weren’t eligible.
Four Keene businesses were recently broken into, police report, with the perpetrators stealing tools and jars of cash donations.
Police say they have a lead, but the incident remains under investigation.
City officials have teamed up with a local shelter to help three people experiencing homelessness self-isolate while they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The city is paying a discounted rate to house the people in hotels, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said, as the city and state work on other plans for homeless residents.