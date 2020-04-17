The Keene Board of Education on Tuesday voted down a measure that would have ensured hourly employees continue to be paid through the end of the school year, though school district officials say they have no immediate plans to furlough any workers.
Because schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak since mid-March — with teachers delivering instruction remotely — there is less and less work for hourly employees whose jobs cannot be performed from a distance, Board Chairman George Downing said.
The Keene City Council voted Thursday to purchase and install new printer software at the Keene Public Library using funds that had been budgeted for a library position vacant since fall.
There was some debate among councilors about whether this is the right time to be spending the money.
Swanzey's zoning board plans to discuss a contested housing development proposed for Old Homestead Highway on Monday via videoconference, but some residents say it's an unfair way to hold the meeting.
An in-person meeting on the 76-unit development had been slated for Monday, March 16, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley.