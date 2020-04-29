New Hampshire's Reopening Task Force heard presentations Tuesday about how child-care facilities could handle an influx of kids and an eight-point plan for reopening salons.
The task force plans to make a series of recommendations about the first steps toward opening the economy no later than Friday.
State Democrats have announced their vision for how to distribute New Hampshire's share of the federal relief funding passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, N.H. Senate Democrats released the "Granite Promise Proposal," a plan for spending the $1.25 billion from the federal CARES Act.
In 2019, the state saw drug deaths drop for the second year in a row, according to data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
But with no end to the COVID-19 outbreak in sight, how the virus will affect the opioid crisis remains to be seen.